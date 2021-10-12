APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of American Tower worth $227,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 158,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.82 and its 200 day moving average is $268.59. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.