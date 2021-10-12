APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 120,827 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120,827 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $251,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.13. 176,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $438.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.72. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

