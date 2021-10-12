APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 214,468 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214,468 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of The Walt Disney worth $279,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $315.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

