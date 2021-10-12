APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 27,219 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of BlackRock worth $301,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $836.80. 15,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $896.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

