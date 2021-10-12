APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 44,983 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $227,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. 83,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

