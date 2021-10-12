APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 577,168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577,168 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.19% of Exxon Mobil worth $435,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. 731,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,320,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

