APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 713,259 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 713,259 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $655,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

BABA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $163.90. 572,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $445.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

