APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $195,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,573. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average is $306.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

