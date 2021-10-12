APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,411 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $211,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 188.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 341,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

