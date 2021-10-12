APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 627,900 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 7.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,228,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 824,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,065,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.97. 3,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,377. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

