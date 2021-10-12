APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 74,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. UDR accounts for approximately 1.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.09% of UDR worth $159,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 7,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.