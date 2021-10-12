APG Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Essex Property Trust worth $197,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.05. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

