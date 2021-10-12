APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,000 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $113,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

