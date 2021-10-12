APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,374,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,209,000 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 2.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.78% of Kimco Realty worth $345,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kimco Realty by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 190,351 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,826. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

