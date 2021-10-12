APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $73,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $21,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $11,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 530,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.