APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $142.25 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725,000 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 3.41% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $142,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,839. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.