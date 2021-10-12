APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $189.47 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,000 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up 1.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.72% of Regency Centers worth $189,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

