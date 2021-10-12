APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $312.63 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 1.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 5.31% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $312,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 79,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,522. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

