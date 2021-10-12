APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $73.45 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.93% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $73,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,107. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

