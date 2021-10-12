APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 4.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Boston Properties worth $775,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

