APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for 2.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 4.88% of Kilroy Realty worth $396,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

