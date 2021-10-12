APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $112,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

