APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 118,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 3.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.19% of Public Storage worth $622,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

PSA stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

