APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 132,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises 6.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,105,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 11,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

