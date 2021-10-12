APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 177,200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 4.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.40% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $661,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.78. 2,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

