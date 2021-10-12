APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.53% of Terreno Realty worth $115,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

