APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 214,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.85% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $105,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 145,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,642. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

