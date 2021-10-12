APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sun Communities worth $121,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 100.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.89. 4,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.