APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 29,400 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $66,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

RHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 4,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,604. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.