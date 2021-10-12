APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 329,530 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,530 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of iHeartMedia worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 12,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,537. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

