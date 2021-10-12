APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 492,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.72% of Healthpeak Properties worth $129,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 38,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,717. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.