APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 506,900 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,900 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 4.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 3.32% of Invitation Homes worth $719,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

