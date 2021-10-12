APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 52,400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Simon Property Group worth $109,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.12. 34,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,700. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

