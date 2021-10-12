Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Appian worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

