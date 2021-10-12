Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is APG Asset Management N.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,564,304 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Apple worth $2,056,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.50. 2,263,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

