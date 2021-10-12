Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. 1,787,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

