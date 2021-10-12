Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. 1,981,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.