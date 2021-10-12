Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.70. 1,126,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

