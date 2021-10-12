Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post $2.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $2.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 806.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.53 million, with estimates ranging from $14.95 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of APDN opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

