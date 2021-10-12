Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $2.52. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 448,379 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

