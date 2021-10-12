Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.25

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 143053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,571 shares of company stock worth $1,070,682 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

