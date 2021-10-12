AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 20,498 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 1,465,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

