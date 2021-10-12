APYSwap Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

