Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 3,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

