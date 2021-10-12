Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

