Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

