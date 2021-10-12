Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,957 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

