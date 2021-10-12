Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

