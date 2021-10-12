Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Arconic worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

