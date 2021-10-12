Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.